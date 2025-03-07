Mendota Historical Society launches lifetime endowment fund with SRCCF partnership

The Mendota Historical Society announced the establishment of a lifetime endowment fund in collaboration with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. (Photo Provided by Mendota Historical Society)

The Mendota Historical Society announced the establishment of a lifetime endowment fund in collaboration with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The fund looks to provide a permanent resource to support MHS’s programs and exhibitions for Mendota’s community.

Starting in March, MHS will begin a two-year fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $1 million for the endowment. The Society’s Board of Directors is committed to engaging the community to meet this target, its director said in a news release.

“By partnering with the team at SRCCF, the Mendota Historical Society is in a strong position to continue our mission of preserving and sharing Mendota’s history for the next 30 years and beyond,” MHS Executive Director Alex Revzan said.

SRCCF President and CEO Fran Brolley highlighted the importance of the Society’s museums in La Salle County, including the Union Depot Railroad Museum, Hume-Carnegie Museum and Breaking the Prairie Museum.

“Visitors can see the care and dedication MHS has devoted to preserving Mendota’s 150-year history,” Brolley said. “Our foundation is proud to work with MHS to ensure these museums are maintained and enhanced for future generations.”

For more information about MHS, contact Alex Revzan at 815-539-3373 or email mmhsmuseum@yahoo.com.

For information about SRCCF, contact Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906, ext. 1, or email fran@srccf.org.

To contribute to the campaign, visit the SRCCF’s website at https://srccf.org/Mendotahistoricalsociety.