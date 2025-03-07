Bureau County sheriff’s deputy honored for life-saving action during a traffic crash

Bureau County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Flanagan received the Emergency Response Commendation with a Distinguished Action Bar for his uniform from the Princeton Fire Department. Flanagan was presented the honor Tuesday, March 4, 2025, with his colleagues in attendance. (Photo provided by Scott Etheridge)

Bureau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Flanagan’s action avoided the worst-case scenario for a motorist who was injured in a Jan. 14 crash.

For his response, Flanagan received the Emergency Response Commendation with a Distinguished Action Bar for his uniform from the Princeton Fire Department. Flanagan was presented the honor Tuesday. It is the first time the fire department has given out this distinction for a law enforcement officer.

Flanagan responded on Jan. 14 to a two-vehicle crash called into dispatch at 8:48 a.m. as a property damage only report. When Flanagan arrived on scene it was discovered there was an injury to the driver of a vehicle, according to Princeton Fire Chief Scott Etheridge.

Flanagan was on-scene with a motorist with life threatening injuries. He called for fire/EMS and began lifesaving measures to the driver of the vehicle. Flanagan applied two tourniquets to the driver stopping significant life-threatening blood loss, Etheridge said.

When Princeton Fire Department arrived on-scene Flanagan still was in the vehicle attending to the driver.

“If Deputy Flanagan would have not been on scene in the time he was and reacted in the manner he did, this motor vehicle accident would have had a different outcome for the driver,” Etheridge said.