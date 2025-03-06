Utica museum to be named for Edmund Thornton on Sunday

The La Salle County Historical Society will honor benefactor Edmund B. Thornton by dedicating the Canal Warehouse Museum in his name at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at 101 E. Canal St., Utica. (Photo provided by Amanda Carter)

Thornton was a lifelong supporter of the society and its work to discover, collect and preserve La Salle County history.

After the dedication, there will be a social hour at the Heritage Center museum, 208 Clark St., until closing at 4 p.m. Guests can explore the two museums during this time.

The event is open to the public.