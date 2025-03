Streator High School student organizations are aiming to collect 1,000 unopened boxes of cereal by Friday, March 7, to donate to the Streatorland Food Pantry. (Rick Bowmer)

Streator High School student organizations are aiming to collect 1,000 unopened boxes of cereal by Friday, March 7, to donate to the Streatorland Food Pantry.

Students will align them and make a video of the cereal box dominoes sometime this month, prior to the donation.

So far, they have collected more than 500 boxes of cereal.

The cereal boxes can be dropped off at the main office, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.