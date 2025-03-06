Ottawa OKs minor subdivision at La Salle County Farm Bureau property

The larger building at the La Salle County Farm Bureau property, located off Route 23, is now vacant and up for sale as part of a subdivision approved by Ottawa City Council. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council approved the minor subdivision of the La Salle County Farm Bureau property, located off Route 23, following a recommendation from the Ottawa Plan Commission.

The approval came during its regular meeting on Tuesday and clears the way for the property to be divided, with one of the two buildings to be sold while the remaining land stays under the ownership of the Farm Bureau.

President of the La Salle County Farm Bureau David Isermann said the subdivision would separate the vacant building from the rest of the property.

The ordinance allows for the creation of two separate lots, ensuring each building has its own lot and can be sold.

He said the smaller building is used currently as the Farm Bureau’s office, while the larger building will be sold.

However, Isermann said the property lacks proper water and sewer services and that future infrastructure improvements could make the property more attractive to potential buyers.

Isserman said he’s currently under a confidentially agreement and can not disclose who the buyer is or what the plan is after the subdivision got approved.

Council approved the subdivision without discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

The subdivision will proceed as planned, with no variances required because of the property’s frontage and access from Route 23.