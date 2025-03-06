Milton Pope honor roll, 2nd trimester 2024-25

Milton Pope School in rural Marseilles announced its honor roll for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided)

Milton Pope School in rural Marseilles announced its honor roll for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who receive all As on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving As and Bs are listed on the honor roll.

High honor roll

Fifth grade

Elizabeth Herman, Alexis Perry, Declan Roberts

Sixth grade

Shielisse Bermudez, Liam Blough, Ethan Green, Jillian Lamb, Lorna Reese, William Staszak

Seventh grade

Carter Gibson

Eighth grade

Lincoln Hebel, Cole Stoudt

Honor roll

Fifth grade

Jacob Ashton, Olivia Eib, Teagan Gibson, Alanah O’Neal, Ledger Polancic

Sixth grade

Alexandra Aubry, Vincent Jenkover, Sophia Maxwell,Carly Stoudt, Crosby Williamson

Seventh grade

Jennifer Coil, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Eduardo Marquez, Damitri Sartori, Damon Witte

Eighth grade

Shianne Bensa, Cora Chapman