La Salle library to host blindfolded Oreo taste test on March 11

The La Salle Public Library will host an Oreo Taste Test at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11.

Head to the library for an evening of blindfolded Oreo tasting, concluding in one flavor being crowned the greatest.

Oreos regularly contain wheat and soy, with some varieties containing milk, egg, peanuts or tree nuts.

This program is free and open to the public and all ages. Space is limited, so registration is required through the Program Portal at www.lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. For questions, call the Library at 815-223-2341, visit www.lasallepubliclibrary.org or email the Program Coordinator at rmalerk@lasallepubliclibrary.org