GriefShare support group begins new sessions March 10

People who’ve experienced the death of a loved one or friend are invited to the GriefShare support group at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The new session begins Monday, March 10, and runs through June 2. The group will meet every Monday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. The meeting that would fall on Memorial Day will be held on Tuesday, May 27.

The cost is $20 for the participant guide.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Each GriefShare session has three distinct elements – video seminar, support group discussion, and a participant guide with personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

Each session is “self-contained” so participants are welcome to begin at any point within the 13-week program.

The group uses GriefShare 4.0 materials, which include fresh video content featuring grief experts and real-life stories. Topics covered include loneliness, sadness, self-care, fear, anger, regrets, relationships, resilience and hope.

Find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a loved one or friend. Learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and renew hope for the future. This is an opportunity to be around people who understand those feelings.

Participants should bring a water bottle. Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful.