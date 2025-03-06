Fish fries in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties during Lent 2025

Here are some fish fries planned in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. To submit a fish fry, email information to newsroom@shawmedia.com (smpics/Getty Images)

Lent has begun. And that means Friday fish fries across the region.

Here are some fish fries planned in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. To submit a fish fry, email information to newsroom@shawmedia.com

March 7

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

Granville Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $14 per plate and includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase.

March 14

The Granville Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 311 Hennepin St. Dine-in and carryout options will be available.

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

March 21

St. Bede Academy boys and girls track and field teams will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ladd Moose, 1528 E. Cleveland St. Tickets cost $15 and include fish, fries or baked potato and coleslaw. Desserts will be available for a small donation. Carryout or dine-in options are available.

The Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., will host a fish and shrimp fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Holy Family School. Meals are available for carryout only and can be picked up in the bar, which will be open. The dining room is closed. Dinners are $15 each and include fried cod, fried shrimp or a combination, plus fries, coleslaw and bread. To place an order, call 815-883-3181.

Granville Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $14 per plate and includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase.

The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host a fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. A donation of $15 a person is asked. Carryouts will be available.

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

March 28

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

April 4

The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host a fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. A donation of $15 a person is asked. Carryouts will be available.

April 11

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

April 18

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.