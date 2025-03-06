March 06, 2025
Fish fries in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties during Lent 2025

By Derek Barichello
Lent has begun. And that means Friday fish fries across the region.

Here are some fish fries planned in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. To submit a fish fry, email information to newsroom@shawmedia.com

March 7

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

Granville Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $14 per plate and includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase.

March 14

The Granville Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 311 Hennepin St. Dine-in and carryout options will be available.

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

March 21

St. Bede Academy boys and girls track and field teams will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ladd Moose, 1528 E. Cleveland St. Tickets cost $15 and include fish, fries or baked potato and coleslaw. Desserts will be available for a small donation. Carryout or dine-in options are available.

The Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., will host a fish and shrimp fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Holy Family School. Meals are available for carryout only and can be picked up in the bar, which will be open. The dining room is closed. Dinners are $15 each and include fried cod, fried shrimp or a combination, plus fries, coleslaw and bread. To place an order, call 815-883-3181.

Granville Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $14 per plate and includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase.

The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host a fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. A donation of $15 a person is asked. Carryouts will be available.

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

March 28

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

April 4

The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host a fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. A donation of $15 a person is asked. Carryouts will be available.

April 11

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

April 18

Ottawa VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will host a fish and shrimp fry 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for cod fried or baked or $10 for shrimp. It includes potato, coleslaw, bread and butter.

  • To submit a fish fry to Shaw Local News Network, email information newsroom@mywebtimes.com.
