Amazon’s new delivery facility in Ottawa moves forward after council green lights final plat

An exterior view of the Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Facility on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at the Industrial Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa City Council approved the final plat for Amazon’s new last-mile delivery facility at the Industrial Park during its meeting on Tuesday.

The approval follows a recommendation from the Ottawa Plan Commission to consolidate five parcels of land into one. This consolidation will simplify the tax process by reducing the property to a single tax bill.

Kyle Schott, a representative of Ryan Companies, the lead developer for the project, explained that while the delivery facility will primarily occupy two of the five parcels, one lot will remain undeveloped for the time being until Amazon decides otherwise.

Construction on the 50,800-square-foot facility began last October. The warehouse will expand Amazon’s regional logistics network, improving package delivery for residents and businesses across the area.

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty explained the construction process is moving quickly, however, the completion date is still unknown.

“If anyone’s gone down that road or hasn’t noticed yet, but that building is going up very fast,” Hasty said.

Council’s approval moves the project forward as it enters the sixth month of construction, with no other changes to the original plan expected after this.