The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa girls basketball’s Marlie Orlandi

Capturing 113 of 266 ballots cast in an online vote, Ottawa girls basketball’s Marlie Orlandi is the final Times Athlete of the Week for the 2024-25 winter sports season. The Pirates' senior scored 15 points - including the game-changing 3 to open overtime - in leading Ottawa to the program’s first regional title in 13 seasons.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Raiden Terry (Seneca boys wrestling), Ella Derossett (FCW girls basketball) and Dylan Long (Newark boys basketball).

Ottawa's Marlie Orlandi steals the ball from Sandwich's Alee Subat (3) at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

After missing your entire junior season due to an injury, what did it mean to you to be able to put on the jersey and play your entire senior year?

Orlandi: Being able to put on the jersey and play my entire senior year after missing my junior season due to injury meant everything to me. It was more than just playing again, it was a testament to the hard work, resilience and dedication it took to recover. Every time I stepped on the court, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude, knowing how easily the game could have been taken away from me. The injury challenged me in ways I never expected, but overcoming it made me stronger, both mentally and physically. My senior year playing, it was about proving to myself that setbacks don’t define me.

Did you learn anything about yourself through the physical rehab process? What motivated you?

Orlandi: Rehab taught me resilience, patience and discipline. Progress was slow at times, but I pushed through, knowing I wouldn’t let my injury define me. What motivated me most was my love for the game and the support of my teammates, coaches and family.

You and your teammates captured Ottawa girls basketball’s first regional championship in over a decade. How did it feel to hold that championship plaque?

Orlandi: [It] was an unforgettable moment. After all the hard work, dedication and sacrifices, it felt incredible to make history with my teammates. Knowing we brought back a regional title back to Ottawa after so many years made it even more special. It was a moment of pure pride, joy and gratitude for everyone who believed in us.

What was it like stepping onto your homecourt at Kingman Gym for a sectional game?

Orlandi: An unforgettable experience. The energy in the gym was electric, with our fans, friends and family packing the stands. It was a moment of pride, knowing we had earned the right to play on that stage. The atmosphere fueled our dertermination, and it felt incredible to compete in such a meaningful game in front of our home crowd.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Orlandi: Co-op. It teaches me life lessons and gives the opportunity to work.

Only one can stay: pizza, tacos or wings?

Orlandi: Tacos.

What is your most cherished memory from your four years in the Ottawa girls basketball program?

Orlandi: Winning the regional championship and hitting the 1,000-point club. The excitement of both moments, celebrating with my teammates and knowing we/I made history for our school is unforgettable. It was the perfect reward for all the hard work and challenge we had overcome together.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Orlandi: How much I value my time off the court with my family and friends.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Orlandi: I’m currently undecided on everything.