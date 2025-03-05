March 05, 2025
Princeton and Byron to clash in the sectional battle of the Tigers

Winner will play Rock Falls in Friday’s finals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Noah LaPorte scores the game-winning basket to lift the Tigers to a 53-51 win over Byron Saturday at Prouty Gym. The basket also broke the PHS all-time scoring record with 1,470 career points.

Princeton beat Byron 53-51 on Feb. 8 at Prouty Gym on this last-second shot by Noah LaPorte. The two Tigers will clash in tonight's semifinals at Marengo. (Mike Vaughn)

The last meeting between the Princeton Tigers and the Byron Tigers was a thriller, right down to the very last-second.

The next Battle of the Tigers promises to be just as exciting.

Princeton (20-12) and Byron (21-9) will square off in tonight’s semifinals of the Class 2A Marengo Sectional at 7 p.m. Princeton is riding a 11-game winning streak.

A trip to Friday’s sectional championship against Rock Falls (24-9) will be on the line. The Rockets beat Winnebago 42-40 on Ryken Howard’s game-winning shot with less than a second left on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Princeton beat Byron 53-51 on Feb. 8 at Prouty Gym on Noah LaPorte’s last-second, game-winning drive. That basket also broke Princeton’s all-time scoring record.

Princeton last won a sectional championship in 2009 at Chillicothe defeating Peoria Manual 71-65. The Tigers have won six sectional championships, including 1954, 1955, 1992, 1994, 2003 and 2009.

