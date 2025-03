The annual Huge Winter Garage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Suzanne Tennant for Shaw Local News Network/Suzanne Tennant/For Shaw Local News Media)

The annual Huge Winter Garage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Admission is free but bring a donation of nonperishable food for a local food pantry. For information, visit bureaucountyfair.com or by call Kathy at 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.