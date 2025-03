A free lunch of mostaccioli, bread, salad, dessert and a beverage will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

The Free Lunch Program sponsored by Deacon’s and Hardscrabble Lions is held the second Saturday of each month. The meal will be hosted by Christ Episcopal Church

The meal is open to the public with dine-in and carryouts options available.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.