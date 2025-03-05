Chance to complete a 4-year degree locally; IVCC eyes potential pending new legislation

Illinois Valley Community College could soon offer four-year degree programs if new state legislation is passed, potentially expanding educational opportunities for local students. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College soon could offer four-year degree programs if new state legislation is passed, potentially expanding educational opportunities for local students.

Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced support for the legislation – Senate Bill 2482 and House Bill 3717 – that would allow community colleges in Illinois to offer baccalaureate degrees in high-demand fields.

IVCC President Tracy Morris said she is excited about what this legislation could mean to future students in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

“It’s always a positive to see that we may have the opportunity to help more people in our community reach their goals,” Morris said.

According to Morris, the state has struggled with lower-than-expected bachelor’s completion rates, while more than 20 other states with similar programs have seen an increase in those numbers statewide.

Morris said that if legislation is passed, it would give IVCC the opportunity to help address workforce gaps in the region.

“We don’t have plans just yet because there’s still many steps ahead, but we’re really excited to find out where workforce gaps are for us here in the Illinois Valley,” she said.

By offering four-year degree programs, IVCC could better align educational opportunities with the region’s job market.

“We’re not just looking to offer any bachelor’s program, but we want to focus on certain fields where there is high demand for skilled workers,” Morris said. “This could give our students the chance to complete their education locally, without having to leave the area.”

Decisions about which programs IVCC could offer still are in the air, as the bill has yet to pass.

Morris said early discussions, however, might lead the college to focus on areas where Associate of Applied Science programs already are strong, but where bachelor’s completion rates still are low.

“Right now, we’re starting to look at programs where we already have strong AAS offerings and see potential for adding bachelor’s programs,” she said. “We’re not making any concrete decisions until the legislation moves forward, but we have some ideas.”

Morris said a program like this has been a topic of discussion in the community college world for some time. While she acknowledged that the news wasn’t entirely unexpected, she said that hearing the governor’s formal support was a pleasant surprise.

“It’s been an ongoing initiative with community college presidents to explore this option,” she said. “To hear support come from the governor himself was exciting for all of us.”

Pritzker said that by allowing community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees for in-demand career paths, it will make it easier and more affordable for students – particularly working adults in rural communities – “to advance their careers while strengthening our state’s economy.”

Reps. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, have signed on as co-sponsors of HB 3717, marking a significant step forward for the bill. The move adds momentum to the proposed legislation, which supporters hope will gain wider backing in the coming weeks.

“I strongly support this initiative to allow specific four-year degree programs at community colleges, which is why I introduced a bill last General Assembly to allow four-year nursing degree programs at community colleges,” Fritts said. “Especially in rural communities, access to higher education can be very limited. In my district, we are incredibly lucky to have some amazing community colleges that provide great educational opportunities and are cornerstones in our local community. This proposed bill would allow those institutions to set up the next generation for success by providing an affordable educational resource for all Illinoisans.”

Briel has pushed for initiatives that bridge the gap between community colleges and four-year degree opportunities. With the rising cost of higher education, she said she wants to emphasize the importance of providing all students with affordable pathways to success.

“Allowing our state’s robust community college system to award four-year degrees expands access to affordable, high-quality education for students who may not have the financial means or flexibility to attend a traditional university,” Briel said.