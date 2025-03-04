Tigertown Tanglers qualify nine wrestlers for state: Monday’s BCR Roundup

Tigertown Tanglers state qualifiers are sectional champion Anastasia Rucinski, runners-up Cale Dauber, Sophia Schirmer and Tyran Ziegler, third-place finishers Rayelynn Hartmann, Easton Olson and Reid Dall and sectional alternates Kyra Gibson and Layla Rucinski. (Photo provided)

It’s been a big weekend for youth wrestling in Princeton.

Nine members of the Tigertown Tanglers qualified for state this weekend in Peoria, including sectional champion Anastasia Rucinski, runners-up Cale Dauber, Sophia Schirmer and Tyran Ziegler and third-place finishers Rayelynn Hartmann, Easton Olson and Reid Dall from the Rock Island Sectional.

Kyra Gibson and Layla Rucinski qualified as sectional alternates.

Princeton Logan's Eric Giaquinto (left) and Hawk Amy both qualified for the IESA State wrestling finals in DeKalb this weekend. (Photo provided)

Two Logan Junior High wrestlers qualified for the IESA State finals this weekend in DeKalb. Hawk Amy was sectional champion at 112 pounds and Eric Giaquinto (145) was sectional runner-up.

Princeton High School’s Corbin Brown (second place), Brady Peach (third) and Allister Swanson (fourth) qualified for IWCOA F/S sectionals in Sterling.

Adams wins Senior Masters

Chuck Adams won the Princeton Bowling Association’s 2025 Senior Bowling Tournament, which concluded Sunday at Pin Splitter Lanes.