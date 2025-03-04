Princeton invites visitors to its inaugural Restaurant Weekend to enjoy local favorites and support the restaurants that make the city special. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton invites visitors to its inaugural Restaurant Weekend to enjoy local favorites and support the restaurants that make the city special.

From Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9, eateries across Princeton will feature special menus, discounts and signature dishes, giving residents and visitors a chance to experience hometown dining.

With a mix of family-owned restaurants, sweet escapes and nightspots participating, this event showcases the flavors and hospitality that define Princeton, said Victoria Yepsen, Princeton Tourism.

“This weekend is all about celebrating the great local restaurants,” Yepsen said. “It’s a perfect chance to try something new, revisit a favorite spot, and show support for the businesses that help make Princeton feel like home.”

Go to princetontourism.org/restaurant-weekend for participating businesses.

Princeton Restaurant Weekend is an event designed to highlight the local dining scene and encourage community support for hometown restaurants, Yepsen said.