Princeton Christian Academy students visit Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Princeton Christian Academy students gather around the bust of Shakespeare in the theater lobby of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. (Photo provided by PCA)

Princeton Christian Academy students in seventh through 12th grades, joined by some alumni, made their annual trek to Chicago’s Navy Pier to see a performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The PCA students begin the study of Shakespeare’s plays in seventh grade and continue throughout high school, reading “Romeo and Juliet,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” and various comedies such as “Comedy of Errors” and “Twelfth Night.” By the time students graduate they are good friends with William Shakespeare.

After the play students enjoyed time on the Pier, eating, shopping and riding the giant Ferris wheel before returning home by Green River lines charter bus. It was an inspirational and fun day.

Princeton Christian Academy is a private Christian school, which offers an education in preschool through 12th grade using A Beka curriculum, as well as music, art and theater. The school also shines in extra-curricular competitions in volleyball, track, boys and girls basketball, speech, art, music and scholastic bowl. The school is a member of the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference, and it is located two miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34 at the Princeton Bible Church.

Registration for the new school year opens in March. Interested families may make an appointment to visit the school by calling 815-875-2933.