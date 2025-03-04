More than 200 attend Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Mardi Gras Carnivale

Donna and Bill Hunt of Oglesby peruse the silent auction at Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s Mardi Gras Carnivale. Hunt is an SRCCF board member. (Annette Barr Photography Studio)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s recent Mardi Gras Carnivale in La Salle was a sell-out success.

The event featured more than 200 guests in elaborate Venetian masks and purple, green and gold beads, a stilt-walker, face painter and New Orleans-style food.

Foundation president Fran Brolley thanked guests for supporting “local giving, by local people, for local benefit” and for “helping facilitate philanthropy across Starved Rock Country.”

Founded in 2015, SRCCF has established 125 funds and distributed more than $3 million across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties and beyond.

The evening showcased four foundation funds: the John Ross Donor Advised Fund, Maitri Path to Wellness Fiscal Sponsorship, the Arts of Starved Rock Country and Women Inspired Network. ASRC administrator Rene Wendinger and Maitri Chief Operating Officer Brenden Fasken each spoke.

For information, visit srccf.org or contact SRCCF director of operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2, or janice@srccf.org.

Magician John Measner of Bridgeview dazzles Mardi Gras Carnivale guests with a flaming magic trick. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)