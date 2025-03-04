Mendota man picked up as a fugitive

A Mendota man was picked up Monday as a fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mauricio Balderas, 26, was taken to La Salle County Jail at 5:38 p.m. Monday. According to a news release by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Balderas was wanted out of La Salle County for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

He also is charged with violation of conditions of pre-trial release, a Class A misdemeanor, having been granted release on a previous domestic battery in December 2024.

Balderas is being held without bond pending a detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court.