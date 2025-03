McKinley Elementary School's February Champions of the Charter are Kurtis Z., Kylie K., Cora S., Ryver K., Morgan J., Jameson K., Sophia M., Emma F., Nate W., June T., Miles J., Brody B., Charlie S., Alex S-W., Lacei J., Ronan M., Jameson W., and Ayden M. (Photo provided by Heather Jackson)

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for February.

These students have shown extraordinary efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model and for demonstrating emotional intelligence, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month include Kurtis Z., Kylie K., Cora S. Ryver K., Morgan J., Jameson K. Sophia M., Emma F., Nate W. June T., Miles J., Brody B. Charlie S., Alex S-W., Lacei J. Ronan M., Jameson W. Ayden M.