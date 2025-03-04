La Salle approves $14,400 for pickleball lighting at Rotary Park

Illinois Valley picklers are one step closer to having another set of courts in La Salle. (Gary Middendorf)

The La Salle City Council accepted a $14,400 bid Monday night for VJF Contracting Corporation to make pickleball lighting improvements at Rotary Park.

Mayor Jeff Grove said other than hoping to get the sled running up at Rotary Park next year, there are no more major plans for the park — but the city is hoping to have the courts ready by April 15.

The city approved six pickleball courts at Rotary Park in September, bringing the city a total of 12 courts — six pickleball courts opened at Hegeler Park on Sept. 11.

In January , the city was awarded a $300,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for outdoor recreational activities at Rotary Park.

The grant included $100,000 for the two pickleball courts and $110,000 for the parking lot resurfacing.