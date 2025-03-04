IVCC to host young welder competition

Young welders will compete for prizes on Saturday, March 29, during the annual Welding Competition presented by Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Young welders will compete for prizes on Saturday, March 29, during the annual Welding Competition presented by Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society.

Open to high school and college students who will compete in separate divisions, the competition allows participants to showcase their skills, learn about the industry and network with representatives from local companies and IVCC instructors.

Awards, including a scholarship, a cash prize and welding gear, will be given to top winners in all divisions and processes. All competitors receive T-shirts and welding swag. The competition involves a hands-on project and a written quiz (high school only) and will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in IVCC’s East Campus, Building J.

High school students will compete in shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Participants should arrive at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony begins at noon.

College welders can compete in SMAW or gas metal arc welding. Registration for SMAW begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the competition at 11 a.m., and the awards ceremony at 1:15 p.m.

GMAW competitors will register at 11:30 a.m., followed by the competition at 12:30 and awards at 2:30 p.m.

Parents, guardians and family members are welcome to attend the awards ceremony.

Pre-registration is required by March 24. To register, visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll. Use the class ID 21583 for High School SMAW; 21585 for College SMAW and 21584 for College GMAW. Limited seats are available. Students may register for only one competition. The cost of each division is $20.

For more information, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/welding/index.php or call Continuing Education at 815-224-0427.

The event is sponsored by local employers Vactor Manufacturing, HCC Inc., Constellation, Valley Fabrication Inc, On Site Repair Services, Inc. and Carus, LLC. It is hosted by IVCC’s Workforce Development Division and Continuing Education Center.