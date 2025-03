The public is invited to the Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle. Scripture for this service comes from 2 Corinthians. (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter.

All are invited to receive ashes toward the end of the service.