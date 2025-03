Fran Brolley, CEO of Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, speaks Saturday, March 1, 2025, during the Mardi Gras Carnivale fundraiser at Senica's Oak Ridge in rural La Salle. (Dani Holland)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation hosted its first Mardi Gras Carnivale on Saturday at Senica’s Oak Ridge in rural La Salle.

The fundraiser assists the foundation in its goal to provide a central philanthropic vehicle for donors to meet their individual charitable needs throughout La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties, and neighboring communities.