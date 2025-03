St. Bede Academy boys and girls track and field teams will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Ladd Moose, 1528 E. Cleveland St. (Derek Barichello)

Tickets are $15 each and includes fish, fries or baked potato and coleslaw. Desserts will be available for a small donation. Carryout or dine-in options are available.