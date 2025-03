The Putnam County High School Journalism program and National Honor Society will be hosting a Trivia night on Saturday, March 29, at the Spring Valley Boat Club. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County High School Journalism program and National Honor Society will be hosting a Trivia night on Saturday, March 29, at the Spring Valley Boat Club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a “best dressed table” competition for extra mulligans. Tables can be reserved by emailing Bethany Newsome at newsomeb@pcschools535.org or calling Putnam County High School at 815-882-2800, ext. 4.