Putnam County High School hosts 1st LoveBowl

Putnam County High School hosts Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, the first LoveBowl with the school's Scholastic Bowl team facing off against the faculty and staff. (Photo provided Bethany M. Newsome)

The Putnam County High School Scholastic Bowl team, along with Coach Katelyn Jason, held the first LoveBowl, Scholastic Bowl on Feb. 21, but with a twist.

Instead of answering trivia-like academic questions versus other students, the scholastic bowl members faced off against faculty and staff. Jason, scholastic bowl players and Putnam County staff answered questions about how this event came about.

Where did the idea for the LoveBowl come from?

I saw another school have a meet with students and teachers on Facebook and I thought it would be a good idea for us. We have also gone to La Salle-Peru for Nerd Bowl and the kids loved it, so I wanted to do something fun like it, but not on a full level, yet. I was hoping some teachers would be interested in it as well and I received an overwhelmingly positive response. I wanted to do something fun with my students. This is my first year coaching so I did not want to do a big tournament. I thought it would be a good idea to do something local instead. This way other teachers who might not know anything about scholastic bowl can have a chance to see what it’s all about.

How did the students react when you mentioned this opportunity?

As soon as I mentioned it to the students, they were immediately interested in it. I started working on it right away to make it happen and here we are! We are so excited for it and I hope to make it a yearly event for PC.

Students were also excited to share their experience with the LoveBowl.

Why did you start doing scholastic bowl?

Eric Vipond: I participated when I was in eighth grade and I really enjoyed it. When I noticed that my friends were doing it this year, I finally made the decision to join.

Ella Schrowang: I thought it would be fun.

Garret Luke: My friends were in the Scholastic Bowl so I also wanted to join. Mrs. Jason would not stop pestering me about it either.

Are you excited/nervous to go against your teachers?

Eric Vipond: I am excited.

Ella Schrowang: I am excited.

Garret Luke: I am excited.

The students weren’t the only ones excited. The teachers who signed up did a great job, and had this to say after the event was over.

Why did you decide to participate?

Wendy Louis: I thought it would be fun … and it was.

Superintendent Clayton Theisinger: I wanted to celebrate the students’ efforts in Scholastic Bowl in a unique way and I think the friendly competition between the students and staff helps build culture and professional relations between everyone.

Marlea Smaga: I wanted to go against my students.

