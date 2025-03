The JOY program, a program for men and women 55 and older, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

Local historian Dave Reed will be presenting a program entitled “The Howe Boys — Streator’s Amazing Civil War Brothers." Dessert will be served. A donation of $5 is appreciated to help defray expenses. Call 815-673-1526 to make a reservation.