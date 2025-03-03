Princeton Logan wins seventh-grade SRC volleyball championship

The Princeton Logan seventh-grade volleyball team captured the SRC tournament championship, defeating Peru Parkside 25-21, 25-18. They previously defeated Streator and LaSalle. Team members are (front row, left to right) Coach Emily Cook, Emma Hensley, Kalliope Gaperecz, Harper Sayler, Emily Jaeger, Sadie Rutledge, Adleigh Seitz, Layla Monier and Coach Janelle Gabrys; and (back row) Breanna Fetzer, Sadie Ori, Autumn Gibson, Annabelle Schlender, Kendall Keutzer, Sophie Harp and Lydia Kyle. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Logan volleyball teams came away with two top 2 finishes in the SRC tournament.

The Logan seventh-grade team captured the SRC championship by defeating Peru Parkside 25-21, 25-18 Thursday night at Ottawa. The Lionesses also defeated Streator and LaSalle in tournament play.

The Logan eighth-graders took second place, falling to Ottawa Shepherd 25-12, 22-25, 20-25. Logan beat LaSalle and Mendota to reach the finals.

Team members are Ellie Longeville, Collyns Etheridge, Breelyn Unthank, Gabby Sandavol, Kiley Johnston, Libby Sierens, Ava Munson, Lenora Hopkins, Kolbi Lawson, Kassie Rankins, Leila Ackers and Allison Cihocki.

Both Logan teams move on to IESA regional play. The seventh-grade squad plays Rockford Kennedy at the Peru 3A Regional on Monday. The eighth-grade team takes the No. 1 seed into its own 3A regional beginning March 8.