New concession sought for Illini State Park

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the concession at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

According to the contract, the restaurant must offer prepared food including but not limited to hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries and ice cream as well as hot and cold nonalcoholic beverages. The concession must also sell bagged ice and Illinois Native Firewood. Other items such as souvenirs, picnic and camping supplies, boating equipment and fishing supplies may be sold. Beer and wine may be sold if a liquor license is obtained. State hunting and fishing stamps may be sold if the vendor becomes a licensed vendor with IDNR. Non-motorized bicycle rental also may be offered.

Responses are due Wednesday, April 2.

Ol’ Hickory Grill and Illini Creamery is not returning to the location after one season. Base Enterprises, which operated the location, also offered rentals for entertainment and that portion of the business remains.

Prior to the 2024 season, renovations were completed to the concession areas, sidewalks and parking lot. C.P.’s Ice Cream had been closed since the end of the 2021 season due the construction and did not return.

