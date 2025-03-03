Montgomery man receives probation, jail time served in plea for threatening a La Salle County judge

A Montgomery man agreed to a plea deal Friday that avoided further jail time for him for threatening a La Salle County judge in a pair of recorded phone calls.

As a result of the plea, Joseph J. Urso, 51, received 30 months probation. He agreed to periodic drug testing, including no alcohol, and to undergo anger management training and evaluation. He cannot own a firearm.

He served 77 days in jail, which with day-for-day credit, meant he had fulfilled a 144-day jail sentence.

He pleaded guilty to two of the four counts against him, including the threatening of a public official and the violation of an order of protection.

According to records and open-court statements, a La Salle County judge received, on Dec. 16, a pair of after-hours voice messages from a caller who identified himself as Urso and provided what prosecutors termed “unique details” of the case before the judge. The calls were traced to Urso’s phone.

Urso also contacted the petitioner in the order of protection case over which the judge was presiding.

Urso had a prior record of a domestic battery in Kendall County and three misdemeanors of violations of order of protections, La Salle County Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka said. Urso has not spent time in prison.