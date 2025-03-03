IVCC to close for a half day March 7, full day March 14

Illinois Valley Community College has announced a half-day closure for staff development activities on Friday, March 7, and a full-day closure on Friday, March 14, for Spring Break. (Scott Anderson)

The Oglesby campus and Ottawa Center will be closed until noon on Friday, March 7, while employees attend professional development and Junior High Career Fair activities. Operational offices will reopen, and services will resume until 4:30 p.m. Classes will not be in session, as Spring Break will begin for students.

Campus offices and services will be open on a regular schedule the following week, though classes are not in session. Services will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, through Thursday, March 13.

Both campuses will be closed all day on Friday, March 14, for Spring Break. Classes and operations resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 17.