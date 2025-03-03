Friends of Princeton Public Library to host spring book sale

The Friends of Princeton Public Library are hosting the Spring Book Sale.

More than 6,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback are for sale. The sale will current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

A preview for members only will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, at the Princeton Public Library Friends Sale Room in the liibrary at 698 E. Peru St.

The sale will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 21; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

Sales are held in the Friends of Princeton Library Sale Room. Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs that will direct them to the sale. All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the book sale room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.