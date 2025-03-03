Child abduction attempt in Bureau County found to be false report, police say

A reported child abduction attempt in Bureau County on Friday was determined to be unfounded, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said in a Monday news release. (Jayce Eustice)

Reed said in the news release that deputies responded to a complaint at 7:55 a.m. on Friday in the area of Hollowayville.

“After a thorough investigation, and community assistance in locating video evidence, and through several interviews with the reporting party, this was found to be a false report,” Reed said in a news release.

Reed said he and the department are thankful for assistance during the investigation.