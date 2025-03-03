March 02, 2025
‘A Night to Remember’ prom for special needs individuals set April 5 in Princeton

By Derek Barichello
Families posed for photos Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Night to Remember prom for special needs individuals at the Bureau County Metro Center.

A Night to Remember prom is scheduled for special needs high school aged people and older 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

A Night to Remember prom is scheduled for special needs high school aged people and older 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.

Each attendee receives a crown. Corsages and boutonnieres will be provided.

Attire will be dresses or dress pants for the ladies, shirt and tie for the gentlemen.

A red carpet event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served, along with cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and punch. A photo booth will be on hand for pictures.

Anyone needing a caregiver will need to bring their own caregiver.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to Dianne Van Drew by March 24, email vandrewd49@comcast.net, text or call 815-677-2263

The event is free and sponsored by First Lutheran Church, Princeton.

