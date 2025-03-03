‘A Night to Remember’ prom for special needs individuals set April 5 in Princeton

A Night to Remember prom is scheduled for special needs high school aged people and older 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.
Each attendee receives a crown. Corsages and boutonnieres will be provided.
Attire will be dresses or dress pants for the ladies, shirt and tie for the gentlemen.
A red carpet event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served, along with cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and punch. A photo booth will be on hand for pictures.
Anyone needing a caregiver will need to bring their own caregiver.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to Dianne Van Drew by March 24, email vandrewd49@comcast.net, text or call 815-677-2263
The event is free and sponsored by First Lutheran Church, Princeton.