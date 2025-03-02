Prescribed burn workshop set March 15 at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Join the University of Illinois Extension from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave, Ottawa, for a Prescribed Burn Workshop. (Julie Barichello)

Did you know that prescribed burns can promote healthy ecosystems?

Delve into the critical role of prescribed fire in habitat restoration and wildlife conservation and learn the ins and outs of prescribed burns for natural and managed land. The workshop will feature presentations from Illinois Extension Master Naturalist and Dayton Bluffs Preserve volunteer coordinator, David Manigold, and La Salle County Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation technician Audrey Moreno.

This event is geared toward anyone interested in land conservation, habitat restoration and wildlife management. Farmers and landowners are encouraged by organizers to attend to learn more about managing conservation program ground with prescribed burns.

For more information or to register for the workshop visit go.illinois.edu/PrescribedBurnWorkshop