The La Salle County Democrats are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, at La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St., La Salle. Guest speaker will be Sara Dady, an immigration lawyer from Rockford who will present, “Know your rights.” (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Democrats are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, at La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St., La Salle.

Guest speaker will be Sara Dady, an immigration lawyer from Rockford who will present, “Know your rights.”

There will be a question-and-answer session following the discussion. Everyone is invited to attend.

People can also attend via Zoom at https://shorturl.at/Q06OJ with Meeting ID: 983 0542 6955 and Passcode: 361363.