IVCC Jazz, Wind ensembles to present separate concerts March 4 and 6

Illinois Valley Community College’s jazz and wind ensembles will perform in separate concerts on Tuesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 6, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Both concerts begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform works by Herb Alpert, Chuck Mangione, and Gordon Goodwin, including “Tijuana Taxi,” “Little Prince,” and “The Jazz Police.” Other selections include “The Old Piano Roll Blues,” “Zoot Suit Riot,” and an arrangement from the film “Chariots of Fire.”

The Wind Ensemble will perform arrangements by Randall Standridge, Alfred Reed, John Philip Sousa, Modest Moussorgsky, and Julie Giroux. Selections include “Ascension,” “El Camino Real,” “On the Campus,” “Pictures at an Exhibition (Baba Yaga and the Great Gate of Kiev),” and “Under the Willow.”

The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Brandon Czubachowski and the Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Phil Whaley.