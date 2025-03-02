IVCC Facilities Committee to review construction projects, master plan

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 6, in Board Room C307. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The meeting can be accessed by the public at https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/89106991974. Once logged in, use the meeting ID number 891 0699 1974. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799.

The Committee will be updated on the College’s Facility Master Plan, 2025 campus renovations and the new agriculture building.

Recommendations will be presented for action at the March Board of Trustees meeting, held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.