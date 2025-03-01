Prosecutors to review ‘terroristic threats’ by La Salle man

La Salle County prosecutors will review social media statements made by a rural La Salle man that police termed “terroristic threats” against minorities in La Salle-Peru. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County prosecutors will review social media statements made by a rural La Salle man that police termed “terroristic threats” against minorities in La Salle-Peru.

In a Friday news release, La Salle police said that on Feb. 26 they received “a report of multiple terroristic threats being made against ‘illegal immigrants’ in the La Salle-Peru area by an unknown individual utilizing the Facebook profile name of ‘Floyd H-ball.’"

“Our department also learned the Peru Police Department had received multiple reports about this same situation on Feb. 25, 2025, and Feb. 26, 2025,” La Salle police said.

La Salle and Peru police detectives launched a joint investigation and were able to determine the location and identity of the individual using that Facebook profile.

On Friday, La Salle and Peru police and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division executed a search warrant on a motel room at The Sandman Motel, 3190 Route 251, in rural La Salle.

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old rural La Salle man and seized key evidence in reference to the investigation. The man was taken to the La Salle Police Department, interviewed and later released. Charges will be forwarded to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives determined there was no credible threat to the public, and that the Facebook profile was fraudulent,” police said in the release. “Detectives also determined the individual’s picture that was depicted in the Facebook profile: Floyd H-ball had been ‘fished’ (stolen) from another Facebook profile and was not the actual picture of the individual making the threats and comments.”

Editor’s note: A user identifying himself as Floyd H-Ball has made comments on Facebook pages maintained by the Shaw Local News Network.