The Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., will host a fish and shrimp fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 5. (smpics/Getty Images)

The Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., will host a fish and shrimp fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 5.

Meals are available for carryout only and can be picked up in the bar, which will be open. The dining room is closed.

Dinners are $15 each and include fried cod, fried shrimp or a combination, plus fries, coleslaw and bread. To place an order, call 815-883-3181.