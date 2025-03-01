IVAC to host La Salle mayoral candidates forum March 19

With the April election looming, the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be hosting a city of La Salle mayoral forum, Wednesday, March 19. (Shaw Local News Network)

With the April election looming, the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a city of La Salle mayoral candidates forum Wednesday, March 19.

The forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The forum will feature candidates Jeff Grove, Gary Hammers, Jamie Hicks and Tyler Thompson.