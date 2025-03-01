March 01, 2025
IVAC to host La Salle mayoral candidates forum March 19

Forum will be in L-P’s auditorium

By Maribeth M. Wilson
With the April election looming, the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a city of La Salle mayoral candidates forum Wednesday, March 19.

The forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The forum will feature candidates Jeff Grove, Gary Hammers, Jamie Hicks and Tyler Thompson.

Community members are encouraged to submit questions by March 12 at ivaced.org/events/details/meet-the-mayoral-candidates-14852.

