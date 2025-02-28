Princeton, Seneca to battle for regional title

Mendota's Drew Becker (13) and Cam Kelly (3) put the squeeze on Princeton's Jordan Reinhardt during the second half of Wednesday's regional semifinal contest at Prouty Gym. The Tigers won 54-47 and will meet Seneca for tonight's championship. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton and Seneca both played their way through some trying times in Wednesday’s regional semifinal games.

The Tigers outlasted Three Rivers East rival Mendota 54-47 while the Irish pulled away from Sandwich for a 74-59 victory.

Tonight, they will battle for the regional championship. Game time is 7 p.m. at Prouty Gym. A trip to next week’s Class 2A Marengo Sectional is on the line.

The Irish (26-6) are the No. 1 seed. They seek their first regional title since 2018 and 13th overall.

The Tigers are the No. 4 seed, riding a 10-game streak with a 19-12 record. They have won three straight regional titles, seeking a program first four in a row.

Both coaches look for a classic championship game.

“They’re really good. We’ve got our work cut out,” Tiger coach Jason Smith said. “We’ve got to be able to handle their pressure and try to contain No. 13 (Paxton Giertz) as much as possible. Easier said than done because he’s a 2,400-point-plus scorer and Coach (Russ) Witte does a great job with them. They’ve won 20-plus games how many straight years and they’re always in it. It’s going to be a battle.”

“It will be a lot like playing Marquette at Marquette. It will be loud. I love the gym. I love the atmosphere. We know it’s going to be packed,” Witte said.

This will mark Princeton’s 42 regional championship appearance. They are 19-22 in regional title games.

Tonight’s winner advances to the Marengo Sectional to face the winner of the Woodstock Marian Regional at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2 Byron and No. 3 Rockford Lutheran meet for the title at Woodstock.