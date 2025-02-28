February 28, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Princeton Logan students to present ‘History All Around Us’ on March 10 in Tiskilwa

Students have researched local topics

By Derek Barichello
Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to a presentation 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, by Owen Muelder, author of “The Underground Railroad in Western Illinois.”

Tiskilwa Historical Society is inviting the community to a presentation by five Princeton Logan Junior High School students highlighting local history at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 10, at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Historical Society is inviting the community to a presentation by five Princeton Logan Junior High School students highlighting local history at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 10, at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

The students have researched subjects including Tiskilwa newspapers, local churches, Mt. Bloom Cemetery, the 1959 Watershed Project (land dams) and the historical society itself. For updated details closer to the event date, check the society’s Facebook page or its website at tiskilwahistory.org.

Have a Question about this article?