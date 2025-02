Firefighter Derrick Hobbs shakes hands with Deputy Fire Chief Michael Mills during his swearing-in ceremony as Ottawa's newest probationary firefighter. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Fire Department)

Firefighter Derrick Hobbs was sworn in as Ottawa Fire Department’s newest probationary firefighter on Thursday afternoon.

He will join Shift One as he begins his career in the fire service.

As part of his probationary process, Hobbs will attend the Illinois Fire Service Institute Academy. Afterward, he will undergo the necessary medical training to become a paramedic.