Ottawa Business Builders opens applications for Future Entrepreneur Scholarship

Ottawa Business Builders recently announced applications are open for their Future Entrepreneur Scholarship, offering up to $1,000 in financial assistance to a high school senior graduating in spring.

The scholarship is designed to support students from the Illinois Valley who plan to further their education in community college, university, trade school or vocational programs with the goal of returning to Ottawa to pursue entrepreneurship or provide services to the community.

To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors from the 61350 area or attending a school in that ZIP code. The application deadline is April 15, and one scholarship will be awarded.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books or other educational expenses.

Scholarship payouts will be made directly to the educational institution or to the recipient, provided receipts are submitted by Dec. 31. Unused funds will be reinvested into the scholarship fund for next year.

For more information and to apply, visit the scholarship’s Google Form. To contact Ottawa Business Builders, visit their Facebook page or website, or email ottawabusinessbuilders@gmail.com.