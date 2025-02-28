La Salle swears in new full-time firefighter Kyle Camatti

Kyle Camatti (right) takes the oath to become a full-time La Salle firefighter from the city's deputy clerk Brent Bader on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2024, at City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick anticipates a smooth transition with his newest full-time firefighter Kyle Camatti, who was sworn-in Thursday at City Hall.

The Standard native has served his hometown fire department for 15 years and already is working in La Salle as an EMT. He will attend paramedic school and the fire academy in Champaign, before joining the La Salle fire department full-time.

“I’m glad to be a part of the team,” Camatti said. “I’m looking forward to helping make it safer for La Salle citizens and visitors.”

Janick said Camatti’s hire is the first of three full-time firefighters as the city transitions to cross-trained firefighter/EMT-paramedics who can serve in a dual role. The new hires will be required to be certified emergency medical technicians-paramedics within a reasonable amount of time as a condition of employment.

The fire department has exhausted its current list of applicants and is taking another round through March 5. To apply, go to https://shorturl.at/UKzZl.

Janick believes if the process goes well he will be able to make two more hires by June or July.

“Kyle has worked as an EMT for us, we know he is capable,” Janick said.