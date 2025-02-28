La Salle County Mobile Home Local Services Tax due May 1

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County were mailed Feb. 18 and should have been received by those taxpayers. (Derek Barichello)

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County were mailed Feb. 18 and should have been received by those taxpayers.

The due date for the Mobile Home Local Services Tax is Thursday, May 1.

Tax payment options include paying at the treasurer’s office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by cash or check, using the drive-thru drop box in the north part of the east parking lot at the Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, mailing to the treasurer’s office P.O. Box 15600, Ottawa, IL 61350, and paying online or by phone at 815-393-2688 with credit card or e-check.

A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card and there is $1 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.

The Mobile Home Local Services Tax should be paid in a timely fashion. The penalty for delinquency is $25 per month up to $100 beginning May 2.

If mobile home owners have any questions about the Local Services Tax, contact the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office at 815-434-8219.