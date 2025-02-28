Former Princeton quilt shop owner to talk about her trip to Indonesia

Beth Rosene captured a photo of some of the fabrics she saw on her recent Fiber Tour to Bali, Indonesia. (Photo provided by Beth Rosene)

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

Its program will feature Beth Rosene, Guild member and former owner of Quilter’s Garden Quilt Shop in Princeton. Rosene will be presenting on her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia. She participated in a Fiber Tour and was hosted by an experienced tour guide who had built relationships with many people in the textile industry.

Hear about the country, the customs and the hands-on classes that were part of this once-in-a-lifetime trip halfway around the world. Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if someone joins the night of the meeting.

The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24. In addition to its monthly meeting, the Guild also will have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Bring your projects, machine, hand work or whatever you would like to work on and join them. For more information, contact one of our co-coordinators Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234 or Terry Johnson at 815-872-0534.